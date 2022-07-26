Minister gets some food for thought at Gorey Youth Needs

Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan TD pictured with Mandi Tighe (CEO, GYNG) on his arrival to the Gorey centre Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan recently paid a visit to Gorey Youth Needs Group to learn about their healthy eating initiatives.

The Minister spoke to staff and service users about the highly successful Healthy Food Made Easy Programme – a HSE programme that the youth organisation has been running for many years. According to CEO of Gorey Youth Needs Group (GYNG), Mandi Tighe, the Minister was very interested in learning about the group’s work.

"He really took his time to have informal discussions with staff and service users. He had a chat with some of the kids that come here and tried some of the healthy food that they prepared,” she explained. “We had some conversations about some of the issues we are seeing on the ground such as food poverty, healthy food being made affordable and education around healthy food.”

The Healthy Food Made Easy Programme is a ‘hands on’ programme that ‘get results’, according to Mandi.

"We just feel it is a very tried and tested programme and the reason is that young people do the food prep and get into the kitchen. A huge part is getting young people to sit down and eat the food together,” she explained. “Even learning about the HACCP rules has a bit of a novelty for the kids as they get to wear aprons and hats.”

"The programme is usually tied in with a visit to the supermarket where we explore what is on the shelves and how healthy food can be made affordable.”

Minister Feighan also spoke to the Gorey Youth Needs Group team about their Local Training Initiative Programme.

"All of the services that we manage are tied in with each other,” explained Mandi. “We get to know young people over a long period of time. The Minister was intrigued to hear that many of the people who engage in our youth services go on to take part in our level four and five courses in our Local Training Initiative Programme. He was asking lots of questions about our training programmes and the importance of getting young people back into education, training and the workforce.”

Substance misuse among young people was another topic that the GYNG team discussed with Minister Feighan, added Mandi.

"We talked about the importance about keeping substance misuse on the agenda for schools, community services and youth services. Nobody has all the solutions. However, we had a conversation around a piece of research UCC did regarding third level students and substance misuse and talked about how it would be really beneficial if research could be done for secondary school students also.”

Gorey Youth Needs Group is a registered charity that is committed to supporting young people and their families living in the Gorey area through the provision of professional and effective youth services.