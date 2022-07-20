Minister Browne welcomes defence forces transformation measure

MINISTER James Browne has welcomed moves by the Government to transform the defence forces including the largest increase in the defence budget in the history of the state.

Min Browne welcomed the decision by his Government colleagues to approve a move to ‘Level of Ambition 2’ (LOA2), as set out in the capability framework devised by the Commission on the Defence Forces.

He said the launch of the plan revealed “the Government’s ambition” for the country’s military.

Min Browne commented that many people from County Wexford serve with the defence forces and he plans to continue working to ensure further investment – including in the military barracks in Wexford – which he said plays “an important role as a staging area in the South East for the 3rd Infantry Battalion”.

“My Government colleagues and I are keen to support the Defence Forces transition into a modern military force that is agile, with the appropriate capability, culture, and values that reflect the modern workplace and Irish society today,” he said

The defence force budget will rise from €1.1bn to €1.5bn (in 2022 prices) by 2028, which will be the largest increase in military funding in the history of the country.

“This will allow for the required substantial transformation and investment in recruitment and equipment that were identified by the Commission,” said Min Browne.

He said the move to LOA2 will require an additional 2,000 civil an military personnel “over and above the current establishment of 9,500” and work has already begun in that regard with a recently announced recruitment campaign.

Specific initiatives include the immediate commencement of planning for military radar capabilities, including primary radar, and the establishment of an Office of Reserve Affairs with the priority objective of developing a regeneration plan for the Reserve Defence Force.

The Government has agreed to immediately progress the following recommendations: Removal of the requirement for a Private 3 Star/Able Seaman to ‘mark time’ for the first three years at that rank; Payment of the full rate of Military Service Allowance (MSA) applicable to the rank of all Private 3 Star/Able Seaman personnel and provision of immediate access to the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme to direct entry personnel in the Naval Service.

“My Government colleagues and I will continue to work with Defence Forces’ Representative Associations on the elements that fall within the scope of representation,” said Min Browne