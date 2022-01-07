Minimum pricing on alcohol ‘not about punishing people who enjoy a drink’, but ‘the bigger picture’

TO say that the introduction of minimum pricing on alcohol across the country has received a mixed reception would be an understatement. A broad breakdown of the new regulations shows that a standard bottle of wine can no longer be sold for less than €7.40, while a can of beer cannot be sold for less than €1.70. Spirits like gin or vodka with 40% alcohol content can no longer be sold for less than €20.70 and a 700ml bottle of whiskey for less than €22.

The measures have not been without their critics. Some feel that it's penalising lower income households, while others feel that it will drive households where someone is battling addiction even further into poverty. The flip side is that in other jurisdictions where similar action has been taken, such as Scotland, it did result in a reduction of alcohol related deaths.

Locally, Independent councillor Davy Hynes has long called for action to be taken on the sale of cheap alcohol and he broadly feels that minimum pricing is a good move, while acknowledging it’s not a stance that’s likely to win him popularity.

"A lot of research has been done on this," he stressed. “I suppose if you look back, some of the same arguments were put up against measures taken on the sale of tobacco and the smoking ban etc. Those measures are now seen to have been right.”

Cllr Hynes says that long before there was a focus on daily Covid deaths, “three people die every day in Ireland as a result of alcohol. That’s more than Covid at certain times!”

"There’s a culture in this country of drinking too much. It does untold damage to the body and then society and our health services and mental health services have to pick up the pieces. There are a lot of moderate drinkers out there too and I doubt it will put too much of a burden on their finances. Nobody wants to stop people enjoying a drink. It’s not about punishing people who enjoy a drink. It’s looking at the big picture. I understand the frustration out there. I probably would’ve been frustrated when I drank myself. But we have to see the bigger picture here.”

Cllr Hynes also suggested that maybe the new minimum pricing will see more of a return to our pubs and a more regulated environment.

"The pub is regulated," he said. “When there’s drinking at home, things can get out of hand. Children are often present. The amount of calls to Childline over the Christmas period was horrendous. I see these measures as being a positive thing. I can't imagine too many other elected reps will come out and say the same.”