Mini-academy is a fantastic success 

THE Monageer-Boolavogue GAA club mini-academy which began this month has been a fantastic success prompting a great reaction from within the local community.

The academy is aimed specifically at children born in 2016 and 2017 and it provides them with the fundamental basics of GAA games.

However, the main emphasis is on having fun and the academy also provides a great social outlet for the children as well as providing them with great exercise.

The club is delighted with the response to-date and if there are parents or guardians in the community who haven’t yet brought their children along they are more than welcome to do so.

The children who participated in the academy so far have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

To find out more about the initiative contact: Rose-Marie (087-2453034) or Daire (087-2497804).