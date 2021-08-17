Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Mini-academy is a fantastic success 

All the 'mini players' at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Patrick and Joe Breen at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Joe and Clodagh O'Reilly at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Patricia and Alex O Byrne at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Nick and Nick Redmone at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Patrick Larkin with his son Ruadhan at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Jack with his dad Sean Rigley at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Emma Murphy and Ella Kirwan at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Aodhan and Eoghan Kehoe at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Colm and Darragh O Loughlin at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand
Sarah with her son Bradley at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy. Expand

Close

All the 'mini players' at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

All the 'mini players' at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Patrick and Joe Breen at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Patrick and Joe Breen at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Joe and Clodagh O'Reilly at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Joe and Clodagh O'Reilly at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Patricia and Alex O Byrne at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Patricia and Alex O Byrne at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Nick and Nick Redmone at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Nick and Nick Redmone at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Patrick Larkin with his son Ruadhan at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Patrick Larkin with his son Ruadhan at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Jack with his dad Sean Rigley at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Jack with his dad Sean Rigley at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Emma Murphy and Ella Kirwan at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Emma Murphy and Ella Kirwan at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Aodhan and Eoghan Kehoe at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Aodhan and Eoghan Kehoe at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Colm and Darragh O Loughlin at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Colm and Darragh O Loughlin at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Sarah with her son Bradley at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Sarah with her son Bradley at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

/

All the 'mini players' at Monageer - Boolavogue mini academy.

Wexford

Brendan Keane

THE Monageer-Boolavogue GAA club mini-academy which began this month has been a fantastic success prompting a great reaction from within the local community.

The academy is aimed specifically at children born in 2016 and 2017 and it provides them with the fundamental basics of GAA games.

However, the main emphasis is on having fun and the academy also provides a great social outlet for the children as well as providing them with great exercise.

The club is delighted with the response to-date and if there are parents or guardians in the community who haven’t yet brought their children along they are more than welcome to do so.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The children who participated in the academy so far have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

To find out more about the initiative contact: Rose-Marie (087-2453034) or Daire (087-2497804).

Most Watched

Privacy