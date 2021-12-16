Min Ryan Skate park delays could potentially rumble on past March

The site of the skate park at Min Ryan Park, which hasn't seen much change in recent months.

ONE year on from when it was initially anticipated it would open, it was revealed that the construction of the new skate park at Min Ryan Park had hit a snag. In fact, it hit a number of snags, culminating in a revised and re-revised estimated opening date which now stands at March 2022.

However, it emerged at the December meeting of Wexford County Council that delays to the €300,000 project could go beyond that still.

Cllr Davy Hynes said that, despite disappointment around persistent delays, he was glad to have a date of March for the completion of the amenity. However, perhaps envisaging further angry calls from disappointed skateboarders, he asked the Chief Executive Tom Enright just how firm the new March opening date was.

"We are disappointed with the delays ourselves, but it will be great to see this project delivered,” Mr Enright said. “I would say that I can’t guarantee the March opening date, but the sub-contractor employed by the contractor says the work should be completed by March. As I understand though, this is weather dependent. There is specialist concrete pouring that needs to happen and it can’t be done in frosty conditions.”