Mick Wallace on wine bar storm – 'this is a distraction, give me a f***ing break'

Wexford MEP says it was a mistake not to declare money obtained as advisor to friends who now own Wallace Calcio and says he still ‘feels like’ he owns the wine bars at the centre of controversy

SPEAKING on the phone from Strasbourg, it’s evident that Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace is rattled. He notes that it’s now “day ten” since a TikTok video uploaded by a parliament colleague drew the eyes of the media upon him. Ever since, his phone has been ringing non-stop. While initially opting to decline the “hundreds” of interview requests, not wanting to “give the story oxygen”, he’s now opted to speak out and clarify his position.

"This is the greatest non-story of all time as far as I’m concerned,” he blasts. “In all fairness now, this is nothing only a distraction. There’s f**king no substance in this. I mean, I got an average of €53 per week before tax over the last three and a half years. That's what it averaged out as. Give me a f**king break like.”

