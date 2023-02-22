SPEAKING on the phone from Strasbourg, it’s evident that Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace is rattled. He notes that it’s now “day ten” since a TikTok video uploaded by a parliament colleague drew the eyes of the media upon him. Ever since, his phone has been ringing non-stop. While initially opting to decline the “hundreds” of interview requests, not wanting to “give the story oxygen”, he’s now opted to speak out and clarify his position.

"This is the greatest non-story of all time as far as I’m concerned,” he blasts. “In all fairness now, this is nothing only a distraction. There’s f**king no substance in this. I mean, I got an average of €53 per week before tax over the last three and a half years. That's what it averaged out as. Give me a f**king break like.”

The whole saga began with a seemingly innocuous TikTok video uploaded by right-wing Italian MEP Alessandro Panza. Wallace being a lover of all things Italian, particularly Torino FC and fine wines, he was a natural ally for the Italian MEP in opposing plans to place new cancer-warning labels on bottles of wine.

And oppose it Mick did. But it wasn’t that part of the conversation which has been replayed over and over by journalists all over Ireland, and indeed Europe. The shocking element of the video came at the end when Wallace interjects to tell his Italian counterpart: “I have three wine bars in Dublin and I sell only Italian wine and I import all of the produce from Italy.”

This statement came despite the fact that Wallace had been declared bankrupt in 2016 and was disqualified as a director of the holding company for aforementioned wine bars, ‘Wallace Calcio’ in 2017. Consequently, they did not appear on any of the customary declaration of interests forms filled out by the Wexford MEP. Following the coverage arising from the video, Mr Wallace subsequently amended his declaration of interests in the EU parliament to include an income of up to €5,900 per year as an “advisor” to the company bearing his name. He says the payments he received worked out to be around €53 per week.

Speaking this week, Wallace’s frustration around the coverage of the video and subsequent revised declaration was evident.

"I obviously forgot to register it in the parliament,” he said. “They (the media) thought sure I hadn’t register it in the Dáil either, but as it turned out, I didn't start to get paid until August 2019. I actually thought myself I was getting it before that, but I wasn’t when I checked it.

"Listen, I shouldn’t have said I owned the bars. But the truth is, I kinda feel I do. I haven't owned the bars for years. The bars were sold by the banks over ten years ago to investors. I don't even know who they are. The buildings that the bars are in are worth a lot of money, but we don’t own them and I haven’t owned them for about ten years or so.”

The use of the term “we” here is interesting. Accounts filed last April show that the company, Wallace Calcio, is majority-owned by Wallace’s niece Tina Harpur (51pc) and his former partner Patricia Barry (32pc) with three Italian nationals sharing a 17pc stake, two of whom are named directors. All are described by the MEP as “friends”. When put to him that there's still quite a connection to the majority shareholders in the company, he replies:

"Yeah, but it’s not worth a f**king penny. They never got a dividend in their life out of it, or the three Italians. Neither my two Irish friends nor my Italian friends, none of them have got a dividend ever out of it. There's no value in it like. The value is in the buildings and the investors own them. I wasn’t allowed have shares in it after going bankrupt in 2016, so I haven't had shares in it since then. But I’m still involved in that I help the lads a bit, but you can see what I’m getting for it and the Irish media goes into a tailspin for a week? What a load of nonsense.”

This has been somewhat of a cause for confusion too. Why would an MEP on a salary of some €105,000, bother to charge “friends” what amounts to around €53 per week for advice? While happy to downplay the amounts of money being discussed as “only €53 per week” on one hand, he also takes the view that over the course of a year it’s a notable amount.

"I have links with a lot of wine producers in Italy from the time I did own the bars. That’s what the advice was. It wasn't fixed at €53 per week, it’s just that what it’s transpired at. That’s what it is on average over the three and a half years.

"It's about two and a half grand a year. I wouldn’t scoff at that. It would pay bills for me going to wine producers in Italy wouldn't it?”

Wallace’s critics have pointed out that he only opted to change his declaration of interests in the European Parliament to reflect his status as “advisor” to Wallace Calcio after the storm had broken around the TikTok video. However, he says it was a simple mistake.

"I had absolutely nothing to gain from not declaring it,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t declare things and there’s something to gain from it. I have zero to gain from not declaring it. It was a mistake on my part, but I had nothing to gain. Of course I should have been more careful. Of course I should have checked everything more carefully and made sure I was doing everything right, which I obviously didn't do. But in all fairness now, it's a pretty miniscule affair in comparison to what’s happening in the world today now.”

It’s safe to say that if Mick Wallace had his time over again, he certainly wouldn't have agreed to stand in to the offending TikTok video with his Italian counterpart Alessandro Panza. It was his love for Italian culture that put him in that position in the first place.

"I had just heard there was Piemontese event on and there was some fella from Northern Italy organising it, so I went along,” Mr Wallace explains. “There was food and wine-tasting and just a celebration of Piemontese taste. I’m obviously very familiar with Piemonte.

"I was talking away to your man (Panza) and the next minute this girl that was working with him pulls out her phone and she put some question to me and was wanting to make a quick video. I thought nothing of it. I mean, God help us, these things happen.”

While the focus was on Mr Wallace’s stating ownership of three Dublin wine bars, it’s also notable that Mr Panza had introduced him as a “producer of wines in Piemonte”. This is something the Wexford man also stresses is inaccurate.

"I don’t own a vineyard in Italy. Everybody knows that in 2009, that went to my brother. This has been covered by the Irish Independent and the Irish Times more than one hundred times. Give me a break. I couldn't be arsed talking about it. To answer your question, I don’t own a vineyard in Italy, no.

"I find this all a fairly ridiculous distraction. I’m getting fairly sick of talking about it now. As you can imagine, I've been asked to do hundreds of interviews in the past few days and I just feel ‘will you cop on to yourselves’. Give me a ring when you want to talk about something serious. I was even in two minds about even talking to you about it now. It's just giving oxygen to a non-story.”

In any conversation with Mick Wallace, he will inevitably express his distaste for the Irish media as a whole. He feels that he is unfairly targeted. Referring to himself in the third person, he says: "Unfortunately, Mick Wallace sells papers.” However, he also feels that there’s a kind of conspiracy against him and an element of distraction politics going on behind the scenes.

"This story is just a distraction because I’m actually challenging the war-mongering that’s going on,” he says. “I’m challenging the war narrative. I’m appealing for peace. They call me a Putin puppet because I want peace. How does that work out from a rational position? I've condemned the war. I’ve condemned Putin. I’m not taking any side. They (the media) are taking a side. They’re supporting US imperialism. This is a US/NATO proxy war and they’re supporting that and because I’m looking for peace, I’m a ‘Putin puppet’.

"Then they bring up this f**king ridiculous story of wine bars just to distract from the reality. How many articles have they written on Nord Stream? Seymour Hersh has now revealed that the American's did it. And who wants to know? It was an act of environmental terrorism against critical European infrastructure, which Europeans were concerned about for a few days. But once it became clear that the Americans were more than likely responsible, they don't want to know about it.

"Why aren't the Irish media writing about Nord Stream II? There's thousands dying in Syria after the earthquake because of sanctions. They are unable to get humanitarian aid in and none of the Irish media are actually advocating for the lifting of the sanctions. This stuff is just a non-story and it's a distraction from the realities which the media refuse to cover.

“Instead they just want to talk about me getting a few bob off a wine bar and saying I owned them, even though I didn't?”

"I don't even read the articles, but some of my staff keep an eye on them. They’re just saying the same things over and over. They must be afraid of their lives that I’m going to get re-elected are they?”

On that, although he has always been a controversial figure, Wallace’s stance on the war in Ukraine and sanctions among other things seem to have drawn even further criticism for the Wexford man. A cursory scan of social media comments sections will contain some pretty scathing criticism of him, from the measured to the vitriolic. Despite this, at the age of 67, he feels he’s not finished yet and he intends to contest the next European election.

"It’s 15 months away still but if the election was this May, absolutely, I’d definitely be running,” he says. “Am I planning on running next year? I’m planning on running, but who knows. A lot can change between now and then. But right now, of course I’m planning on running. Why wouldn’t I? I’m only a chap!”

In the meantime, he’ll be hoping that this storm over his finances blows over soon and he can get back to focusing on matters of international relations. However, he does still face questions from within his own political group in Strasbourg too.

Manon Aubry, the co-leader of the parliament's Left Group of which Wallace and Clare Daly are members, called on the Ireland South MEP to clarify the information on his declaration of interests and stated that she would “condemn" any omission as “it's not the kind of ethics worthy of our group”.

This was yet another source of frustration for Mr Wallace, who says that Ms Aubry had yet to speak to him directly about it at all.

“I’ve seen her every day in Strasbourg last week, except Friday,” he said. “Every day. And she never said a word to me. She was talking to the Irish Independent, but she wasn’t talking to me. I got an email from her on Friday after the Independent had printed the fact that she had emailed them on Friday. I saw her every day in the plenary, she never said a word to me. She was eager to prove to the world how squeaky clean she is and she was prepared to use me to do it unfortunately.”

Concluding the conversation, Mick once again expresses his annoyance at the media’s focus on his finances, suggesting there are far bigger things going on worthy of the column space.

"All I want to say is that it's about time now that the media in Ireland started to behave like real journalists and start covering the real issues and stop going down rabbit holes looking for nothing."

When it’s put to him that back in Ireland Ministers are losing their jobs over omissions on declaration of interests forms, he offers one final deflection.

"Speaking of accountability and transparency, how come the Irish media had so little interest in revealing the real truth behind what went on with NAMA?” he asks. “It cost the Irish state over €20 billion. Put that in your article. If they are so interested in transparency and accountability, why didn’t they go after NAMA and dig deep and hold the people to account. It’s the biggest scandal in the history of the Irish state and the Irish media had very little interest in it. How come? I’d like to know the answer to that.”