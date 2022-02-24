Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Mick Wallace condemns Russian actions but says US and NATO ‘provoked Russia into invading Ukraine’

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace. Expand

Close

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace.

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace.

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

AHEAD of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace had come under fire himself for some of his commentary in relation to the crisis.

With Wallace and his party colleague Clare Daly having been branded everything from “soft on Russian acts of aggression” to all-out “pro-Russian”, there was notable interest in what their take on Putin crossing the border in a full-scale invasion on Ukraine would be.

Privacy