AHEAD of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace had come under fire himself for some of his commentary in relation to the crisis.

With Wallace and his party colleague Clare Daly having been branded everything from “soft on Russian acts of aggression” to all-out “pro-Russian”, there was notable interest in what their take on Putin crossing the border in a full-scale invasion on Ukraine would be.

Across social media, politicians and political commentators called the pair out on everything from Daly’s previous comments that Russian manoeuvres on the Ukrainian border were “clearly defensive”, to their decision to vote against sending a message to Russia via sanctions a few months back and voting against a €1.2 billion financial package to aid Ukraine as war loomed.

While the Wexford MEP has a fraught relationship with the media, he felt comfortable clarifying his position on Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

"First of all, what Russia has done is in breach of international law. It violates the UN Charter and we condemn it the same way we condemn all military actions. We work for peace and oppose war, whether Russia or anyone else carries it out.,” he said.

"Putin is trying to justify his decision, but he’s wrong. He’s breaking international law by invading Ukraine. This is something that will not be solved by military means. Wars don’t solve problems. He’s gone to war and I disagree with that.”

In terms of voting against sanctions and financial aid, Wallace says that they would have little impact and contained some elements that he just could not stand over

"I’m not a fan of sanctions. They don’t really work. Unless they’re sanctioned by the UN, they’re illegal. The Russians expect every sanction in the book to be thrown at them anyway. They’re well used to it. Anything they do will not be a surprise to Russia, so it won’t bother them too much. The elite in Russia will continue to live the lifestyle they’re used to. It will only impact on the lives of ordinary people in Russia.

"We voted against that motion because it contained elements that weren’t compliant with international law. We voted against them giving money to Ukraine as well. A lot of that money would have just gone to the corrupt elites in Ukraine.

“We’re accused of being pro-Russian because we voted against that. But it included neo-liberal reforms which we completely oppose. An awful lot of loans the west engages in contain a whole lot of conditions which often impact on the lives of ordinary people. They involve different forms of austerity, different changes to rules and conditions which suit investment from outside and that kind of thing.

"Like when the EU agreed to give money to Ukraine a while back, they forced the Ukrainians to change their laws around foreigners buying up land in Ukraine, which is valuable land for growing wheat.

"That money was going to go right to the elites, which we didn’t agree with. But that doesn’t make us pro-Russian.”

One of the things that drew most criticism upon Wallace in the build-up to the invasion, was his use of social media to criticise NATO rather than Russia, tweeting that people “must campaign for the abolition of NATO”. They are comments he stands by, despite the actions of Russia since.

"Putin is the aggressor in the sense that he’s gone into Ukraine illegally. But that doesn’t change the fact that the manoeuvring of the US and NATO has not been positive and it has led us to this place,” he said. “From my perspective, Putin has fallen for it.

"I do think the US and NATO have been provoking Russia into invading Ukraine. They couldn’t get enough of this. All the rhetoric around war has been escalating and it was almost making it an inevitability that this was going to happen.”

When asked how, in his view, this provocation occurred, Wallace replied:

"They’ve obviously armed the militias in Eastern Ukraine, which hasn’t helped, but NATO and the US have been ratcheting up the rhetoric around this for a long time and it hasn’t helped matters. At the same time, you had France and Germany working to find a diplomatic solution. They behaved as well as you could expect and worked hard to try and find a solution, but the US and NATO had no interest in a diplomatic solution.

"The world is becoming increasingly militarised all the time. Europe is becoming more militarised and we oppose that. It’s not the way forward. NATO is a negative element and has nothing positive to offer the people of Europe. NATO has nothing to do with peace. It doesn’t know anything about peace. It’s only been involved in war projects. It’s about helping the arms industry and protecting western corporate profits in different parts of the world."

Wallace believes that the people of Ukraine should not be faced with a choice between the US and NATO on one hand and Russia on the other.

"There was a time when Ukraine were neutral and there was no problem. They were safe on both sides, not unlike Ireland during the second world war. It kept us safe. But in 2008 the Budapest Conference took place and it was the first time the idea was brought about that Ukraine would be brought into NATO. The Russians reacted with fear. The last thing they wanted was NATO being in Ukraine because they saw it as a threat to their own security.

"That was a natural reaction, the same as when the Americans saw the Russians putting nuclear weapons in Cuba as a threat to their security. If the Russians were moving into Canada or Mexico with missiles that could reach America, the Americans would have every right to worry about their security.

"Things were better when Ukraine were neutral. You had a coup orchestrated by the Americans in 2014 and since then, Ukraine has become a basket case. Millions have left the country and there’s huge problems there. They were in a better place when they were independent of both of them.

With the Irish MEP having previously also courted controversy for comments in defence of China, he believes that the key to quelling the current unrest could come from the far east.

"If NATO or the Europeans get involved at the other side, it will be a terrible mistake. It will make things worse,” he said. “There isn’t a military solution to this problem. The way forward now is for the various parties, the likes of France, Germany and the Americans to sit down with the Russians, the Chinese and the Ukrainians and return to diplomacy and dialogue. The Russians are wrong to go down this path. It’s illegal and it’s not the way forward.

"The UN has to play a role and get the major players together. I think it’s crucial that China is engaged. China is vital because it’s probably the only ally that Russia has of serious note. We’re probably kind of dependent on the Chinese to get the Russians to put an end to their military manoeuvres. They’ll be our best opportunity to do that.

“Sanctions won’t solve this problem. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out. We need that as soon as possible, through the UN and with the involvement of China.”

While he doesn’t believe that the US will go to war with Russia over Ukraine, Wallace says that this would obviously be something of major concern for the whole globe.

"If the US were to get involved and go to war with Russian over Ukraine, we’d have two nuclear powers going to war. It doesn’t bear thinking about. It would be very dangerous. I don’t think the Americans will get involved myself. They’ll probably flood Ukraine with arms. The price of shares in the arms industry you’ll find are going up as we speak. The arms industry will be the biggest winner out of all of this, which is why we oppose war in the first place, no matter where it is.”

Concluding the conversation, Wallace again reinforces his condemnation of Russia’s actions, but cannot resist drawing comparison with US foreign policy of recent decades.

"We disagree with the infringement upon the sovereignty of other nations,” he said. “Russia is infringing on the sovereignty of Ukraine and I oppose that and disagree with that. The same way I disagree with the infringement on the sovereignty of over 80 countries by America since the second world war. The Israelis bombed Damascus last night and killed people, but nobody is saying anything about it. It’s against international law too and infringes on the sovereignty of Syria.

"We condemn military activity by the Russians, the same as we condemn military activity by everybody else. We’d like to see some consistency from others on it as well."