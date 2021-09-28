Mick returns to Scoil Mhuire for TV series

Internationally-renowned comedian Mick Thomas returned to his old stomping ground last week to film part of an exciting new travel series. The Wexford native is now based in New York and has been garnering critical acclaim for his stand-up across the east coast of America. But he hasn’t forgotten his roots, and during his latest visit home he went back to where it all began: Scoil Mhuire in Coolcotts. A former pupil of the school, Mick was filming an exciting new travel series ‘Ireland with Michael’ to be broadcast in the USA and Canada later this year. The series, which is being filmed by local media company Seanchaí Productions, will see Mick travelling around Ireland to different locations exploring various cultural and culinary aspects of Ireland.

Mick’s recording journey for the travel series kicked off in Scoil Mhuire where he introduced his audience to his former primary school and shared lots of fun childhood memories of school. He was ably assisted in the recording by his nieces Triona and Evie and nephews Ben and Daniel who attend Scoil Mhuire.

"A great time was had by everyone and we’re all looking forward to the series launch on the small screen later in 2021,” said principal Mags Jordan.