Mick follows in father’s footsteps with national award

Mick Abidoye has faced a lot of adversity in his young life, dealt with setbacks which would have sent many off the rails. In 2019 his father passed at the young age of 46, and then Mick’s promising football career and a scholarship to an American college was curtailed by a career-ending injury. And yet last week the 21-year-old from Enniscorthy was the younger winner at the inaugural Black and Irish Awards held in Dublin’s Hilton Hotel. Winner in the Platform of the Year category Mick was recognised for his work with createdineire an online platform which promotes Irish talents across the globe.

“I just wanted to showcase Irish talent everywhere, to promote artists, sportspeople, businesses and so on,” says Mick. “After one day we had a thousand followers and we now have 7,000 followers on Instagram. Once it took off I started working with Black and Irish and did things like presenting talks following the passing of George Floyd. And then I got nominated for the award. I was the youngest person there. It was mind-blowing to win, my mum was really proud.”

A cousin of Derby County footballer Festy Ebosele, Mick is currently studying business in Sligo IT and hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a businessman. In addition to his work with createdineire he also works as a music manager with Trust it Entertainment which broadcasts the best of the Irish music industry to the world..

Black and Irish was established in 2020 to highlight and celebrate the identity of black and mixed-race Irish people. Its mission is to engage with the wider Irish community by spreading awareness of the experiences of those within the community. The group liaises with politicians, schools and businesses to help create an inclusive Ireland.