Micheál Martin praises ‘inspiring’ Wexford men executed a century ago during weekend of commemoration events

Centenary commeration of the execution of James Parle, John Creane and Patrick Hogan in Taghmon. Photographed with Táiniste Micheál Martin are Erin, Jessica and Bridín Reville from Ballymitty. Photo; Mary Browne

On the 100th anniversary of the of the executions of James Parle, John Creane and Patrick Hogan, An Tánaiste, Micheál Martin TD gave an oration in Taghmon, recalling their inspirational lives.

The three young local men were shot on March 13, 1923, in Wexford jail. They received the death sentence for their anti treaty stance and activity.

Following a mass held in their honour at St Fintan’s Church and a colour party march to the newly renovated Parle Creane and Hogan Memorial Garden in the village, Mr Martin spoke before a large crowd.

“In recent years I have been honoured to visit Wexford and the South East on many occasions. It has been a privilege to join with you in celebrating the centenary of events which were central to the remarkable achievements of our revolution and a unique generation of men and women. Just as we have come together to mark the high points of those times, it is right that we come together today to remember James Parle, John Creane and Patrick Hogan, three young men so cruelly and pointlessly executed in the dying days of the civil war,” he said.

He said Irish revolutionaries of the time wanted to build modern societies and show how even small countries could prosper if given control of their own destinies.

“Those were days of rising national sentiment and challenges to old empires. Cultural revivals and new national organisations emerged at a rapid pace – inspiring a new generation to dream of a different future. James Parle of Taghmon was a wonderful example of this. He participated with great enthusiasm and good nature in Gaelic sport and culture, something which led him naturally to join in the struggle for independence. And the achievements of him and his colleagues inspire us to this day.”

He said we, as Irish people, have a duty to respect the good faith of those who had served as comrades but disagreed fundamentally over limits placed on the new state.

“It is a tragedy that the leaders were not allowed the freedom to find accommodations which would have avoided the conflict. And it is also a deep tragedy, and the source of nearly all of the worst events of the civil war, that once the military outcome of the civil war had become clear the voices with the most power called for escalation rather than conciliation.

“James Parle, his fellow Taghmon-man John Creane and Wexford’s Patrick Hogan were deeply-committed to the idea of an Ireland free to control its own future. The civil war was something they, and so many, deeply regretted but their commitment to republican ideals was sincere and without rancour towards others.”

He recalled how on a cold, wet Thursday, February 15, 1923, the three young men and their colleagues were seeking much needed rest in barn in Horetown when Free State troops burst in and arrested them all. The following month would go on to be the bloodiest single month of the conflict as military executions had been sanctioned.

"In looking at the 81 military executions as well as the killings which didn’t even have the sanction of going through a military tribunal, you don’t have to use the values of today to find them wrong. Everywhere in the debates of the time, including amongst Treaty-supporting TDs in Dáil Éireann, you find desperate appeals for the policy to stop because of the principles it was destroying and the divisions it was deepening. The fact that an indemnity law was later passed and many records were destroyed showed that even the government itself could not defend much of what happened.”

There had been no military executions in Wexford but this was about to change.

At the start of March the men arrested at Horetown were brought to Wexford where they were convicted in a military tribunal presided over by a senior officer sent from Dublin for the purpose.

It was late on March 12, the three men heard that they had been singled out for execution and were led away to make their final arrangements.

“It is when you read what they wrote and said in their final hours that you see both their exceptional characters of these men and the message which they wanted us to remember.

“John Creane was only 18. A shop assistant, he had two brothers who were a civic guard and a member of the Free State army. In spite of his youth and the emotions of the moment, John Creane wrote to his parents, as his last wish, a call for for forgiveness. ‘I trust that you will bear no ill-will to anyone connected with my arrest, as I freely forgive them all’.”

Patrick Hogan was just 22. Son of farrier and already training in his father’s profession, Patrick left behind a message of enormous generosity, writing to his parents:

“Forgive the men who are carrying out this, because they think they are right; so my last prayer is that you forgive them, as I have done”

James Parle had the benefit of a few more years and was a big character who knew how much he had to live for. But his final moments were not consumed with bitterness, but an urgent hope that his death would not cause the death of others, Mr Martin said.

"Father Patrick Walsh afterwards recorded that James had implored him: ‘will you advise Bob Lambert and his boys to do nothing rash by way of reprisals'.

“There is a nobility and a humanity in these words which we should do more to reflect upon. Just like so many of those who did survive the civil war, their wish was to avoid a never-ending cycle of violence. I never cease to be inspired by the fact that the overwhelming majority of those who participated in the civil war committed themselves to making sure that the days of violence would end. They are the men and women who built our country – a country which has many challenges but has overcome many more in the past century.”

Mr Martin concluded by saying: “It is right we gather today, a century after their deaths to honour and remember the short but inspiring lives of James Parle, John Creane and Patrick Hogan.”

The weekend saw drama in Camross Hall on the Friday and Saturday nights with sold out plays by the Killorglin Drama Group from County Kerry.

The play `Hunger Strike' tells the story of Dr Jim Ryan from Tomcoole and his 36 days on hunger strike while he was in jail during the civil war a century ago. It was written by his wife Mairin Cregan, a noted author and playwright from Killorglin. The drama group produced the play last year in Killorglin for the first time and were thrilled to see the reception it got in the area that Dr Ryan was from in County Wexford.

The drama was written in the decade after the ending of the civil war and reveals the personal emotions and conflicts of individuals. As the hunger strike approached a critical stage, Nano Grady agonised over whether to persuade her husband to come off the fast. Torn between losing him or remaining supportive of his decision, the conflict in her mind is played out in the kitchen of her farmhouse.

The play is a drama representation of the personal conflict of Mairin Cregan as she agonised over her husband Jim Ryan as he neared death after over a month on hunger strike. He didn't die and went to become one of the country's leading politicians until his death in 1965.

Kay Doyle of Camross Hall said there was full houses for both nights. “You could hear a pin drop. Audiences were really enthralled and it gave everyone a great understanding of the historical context ahead of the oration and anniversary.”

The weekend of drama and commemoration concluded on Monday evening when local author and historian Gregory Walsh delivered a lecture called `Taghmon during the Reformation and more recently its part in the Civil War in the TAG Centre in Taghmon.