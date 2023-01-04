Michael Tierney's contribution to Wexford will ‘never be forgotten’ as Centenary Stores founder is laid to rest

WEXFORD came to a near standstill on Tuesday morning as people gathered to pay their final respects to respected local businessman Michael Tierney.

The former owner of such landmark businesses as The Centenary Stores, The Riverbank House Hotel, The Yard Restaurant and T Morris, Michael passed away on Friday following a brave battle with motor neurone disease.

Although a native of Kilkenny, there was no room for doubt that Michael Tierney had been taken into the hearts of the Wexford public. Following a poignant funeral mass in front of a packed Rowe Street Church, hundreds of people stood in the rain as he passed the businesses he had built, The Centenary Stores and The Riverbank House Hotel, one final time.

As his hearse moved onto Wexford Bridge, a spontaneous round of applause broke out among those gathered in the rain. A final show of appreciation for a man who had done a lot for the people of Wexford, even in the hardest times.

At Michael’s funeral mass, his son Rob described his late Dad as a “legend” in the town.

"It’s not often you get to speak of a legend,” he told the packed congregation. “It’s even rarer that you get the opportunity to speak about one that happens to be your Dad.”

Rob spoke of the comfort which the family had taken from the countless tributes, calls, messages and cards received in recent days. All reaffirmed just how well thought of Michael Tierney was.

Noting the difficult hand his father had been dealt upon being diagnosed with the debilitating and incurable Motor Neurone Disease (MND), Rob expressed gratitude for all who had helped look after Michael since his diagnosis.

He added a special “thank to everyone who visited Dad during his illness and put a smile on his face. It meant the world to him.”

Having been born in Clare and raised in Kilkenny, Rob said that Michael became “a fully fledged Wexford man” in 1988 when he and Adrienne moved to Wexford and began their journey with The Centenary Stores.

Always hard-working and industrious, Michael had left school at 14 and got a job packing bags at the L&N Supermarket in Kilkenny. In the early 80s, he made his way to Dublin and it was here, while working in The Grand Hotel, that he was to meet the love of his life – Adrienne.

"Dad barely said two words on their first date,” Rob smiled. “But Mam must’ve seen something in him, because she certainly didn’t hear it.”

The pair were to marry in Malahide before taking their savings to Wexford to start a new adventure.

"It was in September of 1988 that Dad’s second love was born – The Centenary Stores,” Rob said. “Above everything, it was the people of Wexford that he and Mam fell in love with.

"Dad always said that those first few years in The Stores were his happiest times. He was always about the journey rather than the destination. While he was quiet and unassuming and despite all of the ups and downs of being the boss, Dad loved it all.

"He always said he was the luckiest man in the world to work alongside such wonderful people. Through boom and bust, they stood together in the trenches and tried to provide the best service they possibly could. He was the best boss.”

Finally, Rob had one final message for his late father.

“Anyone who knew my Dad will know those famous words of his – ‘will you do me a favour?’,” he recalled. “Those words will live on forever. Well now Dad, I want you to do us a favour. I want you to rest, to sleep well. Your job is done.

"Thank you Dad. Thank you boss.”

Drawing on what will be most people’s enduring image of Michael Tierney, daughter Ally reflected: “If there’s a pub up in heaven, he’ll be there asking them to dim the big lights, serving pints, moving stools around and wiping down the counters.”

She then read aloud a heartfelt poem she had penned which recounted her father’s journey from his early days in Kilkenny to his heyday in Wexford.

One particularly poignant line noted the difficult times in business too.

"He fulfilled his dreams and saw them undone, but insisted still that he had won.”

Given the sheer size of the crowd packing Rowe Street Church and lining the streets outside, this can certainly be said to have been the case. Although he may have won and lost in business, there can be no doubt that Michael Tierney won and retained the respect and admiration of the people of Wexford.

The love and admiration felt for him by his former employees too was evident. Many gathered at The Stores on Friday morning as news broke of Michael’s passing. There they recalled the glory days and long nights with Michael at the helm.

In a moving tribute posted online, staff and friends of Michael’s, or his “work family” tried as best they could to sum up “the boss”.

“As we wake to a new year, it has taken us till now here at The Stores to try and find the words to describe the man, the legend, we all knew as "the boss" Michael Tierney.

“So here goes....Shy, unassuming, decent, a word for everyone. Throughout the last few days, from all the calls, messages, emails, one on one conversations with all whom have visited us here at the Stores, one word had been ringing on Charlotte street "gentleman". Indeed he was.

“From his quiet kind ways, to the hand that never stopped waving at all he met, his infectious laugh, to his one liners that would have you falling around! From the early morning vegetable delivery, or to the bunch of daffodils that would appear around the corner, which he grew from his beautiful gardens which he loved so much. From big screens, All Irelands, Leinster finals, late night dancing, sunny street days, trad sessions, no matter what he loved it all.

“With the sleeves rolled up, and the furniture rearranged, the lights down, we were ready to go! He built the stores from the ground up, through the good days and the bad, he did everything with a spring in his step, pure determination and a smile on his face.

“To his family, whom he loved so very much Adrienne, Rob, Jenni, Ally, our hearts are broken for you. Each year at the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve here we would always raise a glass, and have a little cheer Last night we raised a ‘parting glass’ and shed a tear. Good night our fearless leader. May your gentle soul rest in peace. You were one of the good ones. Our hearts are sore for you. Our lives never to be the same. From Jan, Dave, Willy, John P, John F, Jean and the ‘generations and generations of your stores family’.”

There was a similar tribute from long-serving staff at The Riverbank House Hotel.

“Today, the staff of present and old mourn the passing of Michael Tierney,” it read. “A man whose determination, honesty and drive inspired so many. Michael was the consummate gentleman, and always treated each staff member like part of a family; a family, in which he instilled a culture of care and genuine appreciation for the customers that passed through the doors daily.

“While everyone is fully aware of the great impact that Michael had in his many years in Wexford and the truly iconic place, he holds in the town for the extended Riverbank family it will be his generosity, loyalty, calm demeanour, and willingness to get stuck in that he will always be remembered. The opportunities, vision and leadership Michael gave us all will never be forgotten.”

Those were the exact sentiments that were also expressed by Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell on hearing the news of Michael’s passing. Noting his contribution to the fabric of Wexford, she said: “Michael Tierney was a massive employer. He will never be forgotten in Wexford and he shouldn’t be.”

Having established The Centenary Stores in 1988, for many Michael and Adrienne changed the landscape for hospitality in Wexford town and brought it into the modern era.

“I think The Stores was kind of the start of nightlife in Wexford really,” long-term colleague of Michael’s and publican Liam Sinnott said. “It got the ball rolling for modern day nightlife in that whole area. It opened in October of 1988 and I started there in March ‘89, a week after my 18th birthday.

“They were different times really and the whole thing just evolved rapidly. First you had the front, bar and then the back bar and then the place transformed into what it is today. It was continuous growth.”

In 1998, Michael would add The Riverbank House Hotel to his businesses and transformed what was more akin to a guesthouse into the bustling and popular hotel which stands there today.

Later The Yard Restaurant and T Morris were added to Mr Tierney’s business portfolio, both also enjoying a great run of success, before sadly financial difficulties would mean the businesses would have to be closed and sold off.

As Rob noted, through booms and busts, a lot of Michael’s staff remained the same and he kept many on when the country was going through difficult times and other employers were laying people off. It provoked a fierce sense of loyalty.

“I did 28 years myself and a lot of the lads did 20 plus years with Michael,” Liam said. “I think that’s probably testament to the sort of operation he ran. There’s not many families in Wexford that wouldn’t have had someone working for Michael at some point.”

Another reason for this loyalty was Michael’s ability to lead from the front, something noted by Fr John Carroll at the funeral service.

"For a long time, I genuinely thought that Michael just worked at The Riverbank,” he said. “To be the boss and be so unobtrusive is quite an achievement. There’s a phrase in management nowadays, ‘the servant leader’. We’re gathered here today to honour the life of a man who was a real servant leader. No job was too small for him.”

The sense of sadness felt across Wexford since news broke of Michael’s passing has been evident, particularly given how many turned up at both his removal and funeral to see him off.

“He made such a massive contribution to Wexford,” Mayor Maura Bell said. “I’d just like to thank him and his family for what they’ve done for the town over the years. They oversaw huge changes to the whole business environment here.

“Michael and his family were absolutely embraced by the people of Wexford and he was so highly thought of. You can see that in the loyalty of his long-serving staff and it’s something that’s not so common in the hospitality industry.”

After one final pass by the doors of The Stores and The Riverbank, Michael was laid to rest at Crosstown Cemetery. He was the beloved son of Bridget and the late Michael Tierney, loving husband of Adrienne and loving father of Robert, Jennifer and Alison.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, mother, son-in-law, Ruben, daughter-in-law Eva, granddaughter Tess, his brothers sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.