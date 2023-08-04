Met Éireann issues Status Yellow Rain warning for Wexford

A weather warning has been issued for Wexford for tonight and tomorrow morning

Met Éireann is warning of spells of heavy rain from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Possible impacts include spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions. The warning was issued on Friday August 4, at 12.44pm, and is valid for Wexford from 11pm on Friday, until 10am on Saturday, August 5.

The national forecast is cloudy this afternoon with outbreaks of rain in the west gradually spreading across the country by nightfall. Some heavy falls are possible with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Light westerly breezes, later backing southwesterly and freshening along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight, widespread outbreaks of rain will continue tonight, heavy in places with spot flooding. Clearer conditions will start to develop in the west by morning. Turning unseasonably blustery as well, especially in southern coastal counties, with fresh and gusty north to northwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will remain blustery in the morning, especially across southern parts of the country. Heavy rain will linger in the east early on, although this will clear by midday with scattered showers and sunny intervals following countrywide. Fresh and gusty northwesterly winds gradually ease light to moderate by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.