Mermaid show to make a splash at New Ross amphitheatre

New Ross Pantomime Society will present a brand-new show entitled The Princess And The Mermaid for three nights, Wednesday and Thursday nights at The Library Park Amphitheatre.

The nightly shows will start from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and are all open, non-ticket events, so there is no booking required.

This show is part of the now annual event that is the New Ross Summer Sessions and the cast and crew of the society have been working tirelessly over the last month to get everything ready for the stage.

The show will feature some well known characters from The Little Mermaid to Princess Jasmine, a magical Genie, a lost Thumbelina, a couple of desperate henchmen, a sea witch called Ursula, and of course, the customary Pantomime Dame.

Performed by the society’s reliable band of talented volunteers, the story was written by Eve and Keith Flanagan, who also directs.

Choreography is by Anne Marie Cooney and music and sound is provided by Tomás Kavanagh of St Michael’s Theatre. The society would like to extend its thanks to Tomás and the staff of St Michael’s for the invitation to perform once again at this year’s Summer Sessions, as well as for the generous use of the theatre during rehearsals.