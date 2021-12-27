Memories of war preserved in archiving day at Wexford library

While the facts and the information surrounding Ireland’s struggle for independence are all well-documented, the human stories behind those struggles, those battles and fights, are in danger of being lost with the passing of time. In an effort to prevent those stories, those memories, being lost forever Wexford Library held a War of Independence and Civil War Digitisation Day earlier this month in which it invited members of the public to bring “photographs, postcards, letters, diaries, medals or other memorabilia” to be archived and eventually digitised. Staff at the library would then record the story of each individual item, who they belonged to and why they are important before the objects were scanned or photographed.

Breda Tunney was one of those in attendance on the day and had brought items relating to her father’s stay in Kilworth Camp, an interment site where the British held suspected of being involved in the War of Independence. “I brought in my father’s, James Brendan Quirke, autograph album from 1921 which he had when he was Kilworth Camp and other military camps, a lot of the internees would write in each other’s albums,” said Breda. “He was born in Screen, but was living in Murrintown, when he was arrested in Kilmanagh. He was a rate collector, a lot of the internees were rate collectors, and I think they were arrested because they were collecting rates for the Irish State and not for the British State.”

Yet, like many man of that era, James rarely spoke about his experiences during the War of Independence, such was his reticence that Breda only discovered the significance of Kilworth Camp many years later. On September 17, a large number of internees held at the camp staged a mass breakout and Breda has since received photos of the tunnel they used to make good their escape. That photo will not be digitised and stored in the library’s archives, but Breda says she wishes she had more stories to tell.

“My father hardly ever spoke about it; if I only had him back for one hour I’d get a lot of information,” she said. “Until an article about the escape from Kilworth appeared in the Sunday Press I didn’t know anything about it. So, I’m delighted with today, that the library is archiving it all.”

Unfortunately for Philip Ryan there was never any chance of his loved one speaking about his experiences during this time troubled time in our history. Philip is the grandnephew of Thomas Ryan, the man who came to the aid of Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan after he was shot on the field of play during a match against Dublin in Croke Park on November 21, 1920, ‘Bloody Sunday’. Although Thomas managed to escape the scene he later died from his injuries. Philip had brought photos of his granduncle to the library and was eager to ensure Thomas’s sacrifice was preserved for generations to come.

“He was with his two brothers when the shooting started, he saw Hogan fall and he ran out to him to do the Act of Contrition and he got shot in the kidney area himself,” said Philip. “He got out over a fence by Hill 16 with the help of some locals hid him but he died that night in Jervis Street Hospital from his injuries.”

Born in Monroe, near Oylegate, in 1893, Thomas joined the IRA in January 1917, becoming a Volunteer of A Company, 1st Batallion, Dublin Brigade. On the morning of Bloody Sunday Thomas was on active service when, as part of a 12-man squad, led by Commanding Officer Peader McNulty, houses at 6 Marlboro Road and 397 North Circular Road were raided with a view to dealing with British Intelligence Officers lodging there. However, none were present and Thomas subsequently travelled to Croke Park to meet his brothers from Wexford who had come up for the match.

“I heard a little bit about it from my granddad but the old guys didn’t tend to talk much about it, the only time it would come out was if something was on the radio or television,” said Philip. “But the house where Thomas was born is still standing and in 1980 my grandfather was contacted by a grandson of Tom’s and they came down from Dublin to see us.”

While the men of one hundred years ago did not like to discuss their darkest moments, the onus has now shifted to their successors, each of whom shared their knowledge with members of Wexford Library staff, and Hazel Percival, Senior Executive Librarian, said the project had proved incredibly worthwhile.

“It’s been very successful, people have amazing artefacts in their house and, what’s coming out, is that while some people knew what they had, others were cleaning out houses when a loved one died and found medals in a tin box,” said Hazel. “The first person in this morning had items from the Williams family collection. little shoulder bags which were knitted while in prison camps that they have bound and preserved and we will archive it now. There’s amazing items around the county and we’re seeing lots of autograph books so you’re getting the social side too, the history books record the events but it’s finding out who the people are."

Once the items have been photographed and stored, the stories told and transcribed, Hazel and the rest of the team plan to make everything available for members of the public, to share these memories with all those who wish to know more about our past.

“We’ll make them available through digital displays in the libraries, put it online, catalogue it so researchers all over the world will be able to use it; we have some ideas around publishing a book, and bringing it into various thematic exhibitions. It’s 100 years now, it will get lost, so we’re delighted with the response,” she said.

For historian-in-residence at Wexford Library, Barry Leacy, the day was about talking and listening, gaining further insight on tales he may have already heard about or read about, but rarely from family members of those involved.

“It’s been great, we’ve got some great information from people, a lot of the stuff you wouldn’t get in books. One person came in with family medals from 1916, they’re framed with pictures of the people involved, but there’s no names on those medals and they’d often go for auction and the story behind them is lost,” said Barry.

One item which caused a stir upon its arrival was a rusty old revolver believed to have been the property of a Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) man during the fighting. “This man had came across it when he was clearing some farmland, he had heard from his father that when they were threshing in the field years ago, this gun went missing and they heard it in the threshing machine getting caught up in it, but they never found it afterwards.They were clearing the exact same spot years later and they found it then. It’s a small little revolver maybe belonging to an RIC man or something.”

Other people’s ancestors may not have been directly involved in the fighting, but contributed in whatever they could.

“We learned a lot about safe houses, the Coadys of Carrigeen had one up in the Blackstairs Mountains, one gentleman spoke about his father and how any time the Flying Column came around he had to scout around (for people) he said it nearly broke the family, they were eaten out of house and home; you had to feed and house 10-20 men all of a sudden, in the middle of the night, while under the threat of being raided by the black and tans.”