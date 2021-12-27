Wexford

Memories of war preserved in archiving day at Wexford library

Wexford War of Independence and Civil War Digitisation Day in Wexford Library on Friday. Barbara-Anne Murphy Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council, Caroline Berry (Wexford Library), Imelda Carroll (Wexford Library) wth Patrick Brennan from Rathnure with his father's James Brennan's medals Expand
Wexford War of Independence and Civil War Digitisation Day in Wexford Library on Friday. Barbara-Anne Murphy Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council, Seamus O'Keeffe from Mulrankin and Barry Lacey (Wexford Library) Seamus brought in some photographs, a diary and a old gun. Expand
Wexford War of Independence and Civil War Digitisation Day in Wexford Library on Friday. Celestine Rafferty (Wexford Library) Barbara-Anne Murphy Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council and Shane Gibbons (Wexford Library) with Sarah Cullen with memorabilia from Ryans of Tomcoole Taghmon Expand

Simon Bourke

While the facts and the information surrounding Ireland’s struggle for independence are all well-documented, the human stories behind those struggles, those battles and fights, are in danger of being lost with the passing of time. In an effort to prevent those stories, those memories, being lost forever Wexford Library held a War of Independence and Civil War Digitisation Day earlier this month in which it invited members of the public to bring “photographs, postcards, letters, diaries, medals or other memorabilia” to be archived and eventually digitised. Staff at the library would then record the story of each individual item, who they belonged to and why they are important before the objects were scanned or photographed.

Breda Tunney was one of those in attendance on the day and had brought items relating to her father’s stay in Kilworth Camp, an interment site where the British held suspected of being involved in the War of Independence. “I brought in my father’s, James Brendan Quirke, autograph album from 1921 which he had when he was Kilworth Camp and other military camps, a lot of the internees would write in each other’s albums,” said Breda. “He was born in Screen, but was living in Murrintown, when he was arrested in Kilmanagh. He was a rate collector, a lot of the internees were rate collectors, and I think they were arrested because they were collecting rates for the Irish State and not for the British State.”

Privacy