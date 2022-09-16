Memorial road run honouring popular priest Fr Jim Fitzpatrick to be held in Wexford

THE second annual Fr Jim Fitz Memorial Tractor Run will take place in Ferns on the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, October 30.

The event honours Fr Jim Fitzpatrick who was a very popular local priest who was extremely well regarded within the community.

This year the organisers have partnered up with two leading charities, the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation and First Light.

A GoFunMe campaign has been set up for those wishing to give their support to the two recipient charities.

Fr Fitzpatrick was curate in the village from his ordination in 1994 until 2008, when he moved to Screen and Curracloe, where he was also very popular with parishioners.

The committee behind the run is encouraging as many people as possible to come out on the day and support two very worthy organisations and in their GoFundMe campaign they’ve set a target goal of raising €1,000.

Both of the chosen charities have very strong connections with the local community in Ferns and last year, such was the success of the event, that they both received €16,500 each from the run.

First Light is a national organisation that crisis intervention and free professional counselling services throughout Ireland to bereaved parents and family members who have suddenly lost a child up to 18 years.

Deirdre and Jim O’Malley, from Ferns, lost their son, Barry in 2011, who passed away suddenly when he was just five weeks old.

“Amidst our devastation, FirstLight provided us, his parents, with essential support, house visits, counselling, and a support network when we needed it most,” they said.

“To express our gratitude, we established the Barry O'Malley Fund in his memory in 2020,” they added.

In addition to providing this essential bereavement support, First Light also promotes training for frontline professionals who encounter bereaved parents and families in addition to promoting research into child mortality and on-going support services for parents and siblings who have lost a child.

The O’Malley’s set up the Barry O’Malley Fund to support First Light in providing free professional counselling support to other suddenly bereaved families across county Wexford.

A significant aspect of the fundraising the O’Malley’s do is that any support provided through the road run will go directly to the fund and support families throughout Wexford, who are experiencing a time of exceptional grief.

The other local couple who are involved in organising the memorial road run are Dawn and Jamie Dunbar, whose son Cathal was born with a major brain injury in 2017.

As a result he is non-verbal, has level 5 spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy and suffers from a severe form of epilepsy.

The Jack & Jill Foundation has supported the Dunbars in their day to day lives with Cathal since he was six months old.

“They help us to provide home and nursing care for him when necessary,” they said.

“This minimises hospital stays and helps us to keep Cathal as healthy as possible,” they added.

The support of Jack & Jill also allows the Dunbar family “to function with minimal disruptions” and gives Dawn and Jamie “the gift of time” to keep up with the day-to-day tasks of running a family, such as doing the groceries, attending appointments, and bringing their other son Conor to his activities.

The Jack & Jill Foundation provides in-home nursing care and respite support for children up to the age of six, who are affected by a range of neurodevelopmental issues including brain injury, genetic diagnosis and severe cerebral palsy. They also provide end of life care for children under the age of six.

The Dunbars and O’Malleys are very appreciative of the support given to the tractor run last time around and they are looking forward to meeting up with people again as part of this year’s memorial road run.