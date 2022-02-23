Meetings set to continue as security jobs at Tesco on the line

MEETINGS are continuing between the trade union Mandate and Tesco after members of the security teams were told of three options being put on the table on what the future of their roles in the company looked like.

These options were given as a severance payment, redeployment to other positions in their store if available or a transfer to UK company OCS security services.

Wexford workers spoke to this newspaper about how the message was communicated to them as well as being told that they had to have made a decision on which option they would take by March 1.

Betty Dillon of the south eastern branch of Mandate said that following a meeting last week, this deadline has been moved to March 8 but that this is still not good enough for the 12 staff being represented here.

"We’re expecting a series of meetings before this gets resolved but Mandate has left Tesco in absolutely no doubt or illusion as to the depth of feeling among these workers particularly about how they’ve been treated and informed of the news about what was to happen to them. We also feel that the deadline is still unacceptable as it’s just not a long enough time frame for the work that needs to be done here. We need time and space to achieve the best possible deal we can for workers.

"What we’re trying to achieve is as many options as possible for workers being explored under each of the headings being put to them. We need to look at other roles in workers’ own stores or getting the best possible severance package if people so choose to take that. We’ll be keeping the staff up to date with our Dublin based negotiating team as much as possible”.

She added that a meeting with security company OCS is also on the cards.

“We want to explore what it’ll mean to move to OCS and we hope that meeting with that company too to ensure the continuation of terms and conditions for workers”.

More meetings have been planned between the Mandate and Tesco, with the next taking place on Thursday of this week.

Tesco was contacted for comment but no response was received by the time of publication.