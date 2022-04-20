Meet your new neighbours in Kilanerin

Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association (KBCDA) is hosting a ‘Meet Your Neighbour’ event in Kilanerin Community Centre on Sunday, April 24 from 4 - 6 p.m.. Chairperson of KBCDA, Julie Sammiller said she is very much looking forward to the opportunity to “bring our community back together after the past two years of Covid”.

“Our community in Kilanerin and surrounds worked really well to support each other during the pandemic. In those two years we have had many new people move into the area and we wanted to host an event to welcome all the new and the well established members of our community and give them a chance to meet over a cup of tea and light refreshments,” added Julie.

This event will also be an opportunity for people to find out more about other groups and clubs in the area. Members of Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association will also be on hand for anyone that might have any questions or would like to contribute or share any thoughts into what they might like to see happening in the community.

For further information on this event please email admin@kilanerin.com