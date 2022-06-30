Meánscoil Gharman building in Enniscorthy to be included in fast-track programme

Proposed site for new Meanscoil Gharman in The Moyne area of Enniscorthy.

THE planned new school building for Meánscoil Gharman in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, is to be delivered under a fast-track programme through the Department of Education.

Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne TD, confirmed to the Enniscorthy Guardian that the new building will be progressed through the programme.

The new post-primary school building, which will cater for 400 pupils and two special educational needs pupils, will be delivered under the Department's ADAPT (Accelerated Delivery of Architectural Planning and Tendering) programme.

Min Browne said the ADAPT programme will use a professional external project manager to co-ordinate and drive the design team working on the Meánscoil Gharman project.

“It’s very positive that Minister Foley and the Department of Education has included Meánscoil Gharman in the ADAPT scheme to achieve the best possible time-frame for the progression of the project through the stages of architectural planning, to tender and construction,” said Min Browne.

“The tender process to appoint a project manager has just been completed,” he added.

Once appointed, the first task the project manager will undertake will be the tender competitions for the appointment of design teams for a number of school building projects. “This will include the appointment of the design team to progress the project for Meánscoil Gharman,” said Min Browne.

“The Department will shortly advise the school authorities of further developments in relation to these appointments,” he added.