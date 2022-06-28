Meánscoil Gharman awards recognise talents of students

THERE was great excitement in Meánscoil Gharman in the run up to the leaving certificate examinations as the school acknowledged the excellence of its student population with the annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony was a very relaxed affair and advantage was taken of having fine weather on the day with the presentations made at the front of the building, outdoors in the fresh air.

A number of different awards were handed on the day and among the recipients were members of the students’ council composed of: Éanna O'Raghallaigh, Cónal Ó Céibheannaigh, Donnacha O h'Uigín, Clarisse Ní Chonchubhair, Odhrán Ó Cuilín, Muiris Mac Raghnaill, Abigail Ní Chuinn, Gráinne Ní Ailín, Matilda Ní Mhaonaigh, Aoibheann Ní Riada and Sadhbh Ní Ailín.

There was a wide range of awards presented across a number of different categories with the school spirit award being presented to Keelan Angood and the Duais na Gaeilge (Irish award) being handed out to Rhianne Nic an tSionnaigh.

Sports plays a bit part in the live of the students in Meánscoil Gharman and this year's sports award was presented to Darragh Grant by Daithí Ó Gionnáin.

The art award was presented to Aimmee Rogan Ní Cheallaigh by Danielle Dempsey and the music award was presented to Matila Ní Mhaonaigh while the Duais rotary award was presented to Gráínne Ní Ailín.

All of the students in the school population were praised on the day for their hard work and determination while those sitting their exam were wished the best of luck.