Mayfield House gets €430,000 at auction

Mayfield House in Enniscorthy was sold at auciton for €430,000

ONE of the most historically significant period houses in Enniscorthy sold recently at auction for €430,000.

The Victorian era, Mayfield House, had a guide price of €275,000 and speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian, Declan O’Leary, from Sherry Fitzgerald O’Leary Kinsella, said there were three bidders involved and one of them was from America.

However, it was a local person who purchased the property. Located on Parnell Road, Mayfield House was built in 1870 and many of its original features from its initial period of occupancy remain intact.

It has nine marble fireplaces and the building is set on over an acre of exquisite gardens but still located within a two minute walk of Enniscothy town centre.

Prior to the sale the auctioneers described the property as a “truly magnificent Victorian semi-detached residence standing on c.1.078 acres right in the centre of Enniscorthy town”.

In their description of the property the auctioneers stated: “Mayfield House is magnificently proportioned with well-appointed reception rooms with splendid high ceilings and encompassing an abundance of period features.”

The auctioneers said that while the house is in need of refurbishment, due to its potential to be developed into “a breath-taking period home on a large private site in the centre of town” it offers a rare opportunity.

The auction took place in the Gorey offices of the firm.