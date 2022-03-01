‘Masks are still saving people’s lives’ – Coroner

Wexford Coroner Seán Nixon has said mask wearing complacency may not be the cure people think, as some elderly people believe masks are the difference between life and death.

Eight Covid deaths have been reported to the coroner so far this year and he believes the relatively low numbers compared to the same period of last year, are down to the high uptake in vaccinations.

He said mask wearing has been the norm in some Asian countries and will remain popular in Ireland for some time, leading to positive health benefits.

“You think of Japan. We see groups of Japanese tourists touring around Ireland wearing masks for some time. It was pretty normal for them to wear masks pre-Covid because they knew it prevented the spread of respiratory infection generally. I can’t see any disadvantage in continuing to wear masks for the next couple of months.”

Dr Nixon said people have gotten very used to wearing masks.

“They automatically put on a mask. Personally, I feel a bit lost without a mask. I use the duckbill ones as they provide better protection against viruses and are more resistant when you breathe in. I think people who are vulnerable will continue to wear masks.”

By March 1 mask wearing in most environments will not be compulsory, and many people are welcoming this development.

“Vulnerable people are saying ‘if I get Covid I will die but if a young person gets in they will survive’. Some young people don’t like to be told by politicians etc to wear masks. They think it’s restricting their freedom and personal choice but it’s saving people’s lives.”