Man’s body discovered at Wexford town house

GARDAÍ attended the scene after the body of a 39 year-old man was discovered at a house in Wexford town this morning (Monday). The man was discovered unresponsive in bed and emergency services were immediately called to the house in Ashfield Drive.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene and were joined by gardaí, who carried out a full examination. However, it is understood that the death is not being regarded as any way suspicious.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man when they arrived, however, he was quickly pronounced dead at the scene. An undertaker was called and removed the man to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a full post mortem examination is to take place.