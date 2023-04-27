Man who racially abused Wexford star Lee Chin handed 48-week ban

The man who racially abused Wexford hurling captain Lee Chin during a charity challenge match against Tipperary in Carrick on Suir earlier this month has been handed a 48 week ban by the GAA.

The proposed sanction was reportedly handed down earlier this week to the spectator who made racist comments towards the former All-Star during a heated moment between players towards the end of the game. It is understood he will now be given time to consider whether or not to lodge an appeal.

Chin’s teammates took great exception to the racist comments hurled from the sideline and immediately confronted the culprit. With tempers flaring and tensions running high, referee John Keenan opted to blow the game up early.

The proposed punishment was handed down by the Central Competitions Control Committee to the businessman, aged in his 50s, on foot of the ref’s match report and video evidence circulated online.

Since the incident, the man has reportedly sent a letter of apology to Chin, however, the Wexford man has remained tight-lipped on the entire affair, choosing to focus on his hurling and the model county’s championship campaign.

The 48 week ban can reportedly be reduced to 24 weeks if the man opts to complete appropriate training or education.

Bans of this nature are facilitated by new anti-racism rules passed by the GAA earlier this year, which specify that any “act, deed, word or gesture of a racist nature” now carries a 48-week suspension.

Chairperson of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin declined to comment on the matter, as it was his understanding that it was still open to appeal. Regardless, he said the Lee and his teammates are hoping to draw a line under the incident.

"I think the general feeling of the panel is that the matter has been dealt with and they are looking to move on and focus on their upcoming games,” he said.