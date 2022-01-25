The stolen vehicle and the rammed garda patrol car being taken away from the scene at Kilmore Quay.

GARDAÍ this morning have managed to locate a man who was wanted in connection with a hit and run on two garda vehicles which took place in the Kilmore Quay area on Sunday night.

The man, aged in his 40s and from the Murrintown area, is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station having been picked up by gardaí near Duncormick. Inquiries are ongoing.

There was a flurry of action on the Killag road this morning as garda cars rushed to the man's reported location. Having gone missing in the wake of Sunday night’s incident, there were major concerns for his safety and a social media appeal was made for people to search their land. However, upon being located safe by gardaí, he was taken to Wexford Garda Station.

The incident on Sunday saw a car stolen from a house at Piercestown at shortly after 5 p.m. and in the hours that followed, it was involved in “multiple road traffic collisions” and rammed two garda patrol cars having twice been confronted.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were taken to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance for treatment, but their injuries were said to have been relatively minor and they were later discharged. A substantial amount of damage was said to have been done to the patrol cars however. The garda helicopter was deployed to search for the man on Sunday night, but he managed to avoid detection all day yesterday (Monday) before being picked up this morning.