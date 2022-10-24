Man to appear in court in relation to street assault in Enniscorthy

AN Enniscorthy man is due to appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court on Tuesday charged in connection with an alleged assault that occurred in the town centre in broad daylight.

The incident occurred in the Market Square area of the town at 12.35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.

A man in his 60s had parked his car and having exited the vehicle and stepped onto the footpath, was approached by a younger man and an altercation ensued.

Superintendent Denis Whelan said the altercation occurred between the driver and “another male aged in his 30s”.

A video of the incident shared on social media showed the injured party being hit a number of times before being knocked to the ground.

The injured party was conveyed to hospital from the scene and the gardaí confirmed that he suffered a broken leg during the incident.

The suspect fled the scene but was subsequently arrested and charged with committing a Section 3 assault.

The accused is from Enniscorthy town and was remanded in custody to appear before Wexford District Court on Tuesday.