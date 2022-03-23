The scene of the accident at Knockavilla, New Ross, earlier this morning.

A man in his eighties has been rushed to hospital following a serious accident on the ring road in New Ross last night.

The local man was walking opposite Kelly’s garage when he was struck by a car. The section of road was in total darkness as street lights have not been working for some time, but the exact circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear at this time.

The driver of the car involved was not injured, but is said to be in shock.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed, and remains closed to pedestrians and traffic on the northern end of the ring road. It is expected to reopen fully by 3 p.m.

Kelly’s is accessible via the town side of the road.

Diversions are in place and all vehicles travelling from the Enniscorthy side are advised to use the bypass.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dash cam or any information which can assist them in their investigation to contact them on 051 426030.