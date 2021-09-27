Man lucky to be alive after quad bike accident on N11

A 58 year-old man is “lucky to be alive” following an incident which saw the brakes fail on his quad bike resulting in him hurtling onto the main N11 Rosslare Road at Drinagh in evening traffic.

The man, who is said to be local, was driving the quad down a laneway at Rosemount, Drinagh, when the brakes failed and, unable to stop, he ended up going through a ditch and into the middle of the main road. It was here he came off the quad bike, suffering a nasty leg break.

Sirens were audible all over town as the National Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and the decision was made to task the Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter to the scene. Arriving quickly, paramedics accompanied the man onto the helicopter and he was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford for further treatment.

The man was understood to be in quite a bit of pain with a “substantial leg injury”, but one observer at the scene noted that he was “lucky to be alive”.