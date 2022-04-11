EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a fatal road traffic accident in Curracloe this morning, which has claimed the life of a man aged in his 60s.

It is believed that the driver of the only vehicle involved may have suffered a heart attack behind the wheel, before colliding with a wall in the village shortly after 10.30 this morning.

Emergency Services were quickly summoned to the scene and it is reported that members of the local community leapt to the man’s aid, performing CPR on him until the ambulance arrived. The man, a resident of Wexford town, was then removed to Wexford General Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman confirmed that a full technical examination of the scene was being carried out, however, they are operating on the assumption that he had suffered some kind of medical emergency behind the wheel.