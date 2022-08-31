Man killed in Wexford farm accident was highly respected local GAA figure

THE man who died in a farm accident in County Wexford yesterday morning has been named as Martin O’Connor (61).

Very well known and highly regard within GAA circles in the Model County, Mr O’Connor was the chairman of Duffry Rovers GAA club.

In an online post the club paid tribute to him with the message: ‘Due to the untimely passing of our adult chairman, Duffy Rovers GAA and camogie club will remain closed until further notice. Ard dheis de go raibh a hanam’.

Wexford GAA, through its official Facebook account, also extended sympathies to Mr O’Connor’s family and the GAA club of which he was chairman.

The accident occurred near Kiltealy and Bunclody, a few miles outside of Enniscorthy town shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mr O’Connor was from the area and was a very well-known and highly respected member of the community.

The exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been confirmed, however, it’s believed he was working on his own land with a tractor and harrow when the accident occurred.

It’s believed his brother was also working in the same field using another tractor at the time.

The emergency services were contacted and were quick to reach the scene but unfortunately Mr O’Connor was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the accident which has shocked the close-knit community where it occurred.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí praised the emergency services for their work in trying to save his life.

“The accident occurred on his own land,” said the spokesperson.

Mr O’Connor’s body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.



