Man killed in farm accident in County Wexford

A man died in a farm accident near Kiltealy in Co Wexford

A man in his early 60s has died in a farm accident in County Wexford.

The accident occurred near Kiltealy and Bunclody, a few miles outside of Enniscorthy town shortly after 9 a.m. this morning

The deceased man was from the area and was a very well-known and highly respected member of the community who was very involved in the local GAA scene.

The exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been confirmed, however, it’s believed the man was working on his own land with a tractor and harrow when the accident occurred.

It’s believed his brother was also working in the same field using another tractor at the time.

The emergency services contacted and were quick to reach the scene but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed to the Enniscorthy Guardian that it has launched an investigation into the accident which has shocked the close-knit community where it occurred.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí praised the emergency services for their work in trying to save the man’s life.

“The accident occurred on his own land,” said the spokesperson.

The man’s body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.