Man in his 30s brought to hospital following crash near Whitford roundabout in Wexford

The scene of the crash on the N25 near the Whitford roundabout.

A man aged in his 30s was brought to hospital yesterday (Monday) evening after a road traffic accident on the main N25 road in Wexford near the Whitford roundabout.

The incident saw a collision between a large tractor and two cars shortly after 5 p.m. Thankfully, nobody was said to have been seriously injured during the course of the incident.

The man in his 30s, from the Enniscorthy area, is reported to have suffered a nasty cut along with neck and back pains. He was immediately transported to Wexford General Hospital for further treatment by one of two National Ambulance Service vehicles tasked to the scene. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, an elderly couple occupying the second car are understood to have been shaken by the incident, but did not require hospitalisation. The driver of the tractor similarly was uninjured.

Two units from the National Ambulance Service, three units from Wexford Fire Service and Gardaí attended the scene and there were subsequently rush-hour tailbacks across town, as the emergency services struggled to clear the scene and keep traffic flowing simultaneously.