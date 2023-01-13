Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

breaking Man in custody as Wexford Gardaí seize €164,000 worth of cocaine

Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí. Expand
Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí. Expand

Close

Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí.

Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí.

Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí.

Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí.

/

Some of the suspected cocaine worth €164,000 seized by Gardaí.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

ACTING on foot of intelligence, gardaí swooped on a property in Wexford town late yesterday (Thursday) evening and seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €164,000.

Wexford Detectives raided the property yesterday and upon uncovering the drugs, one arrest was made and the person remains in custody at Wexford Garda Station this morning. For operational reasons, gardaí were unwilling to provide any additional details about the person arrested. It’s believed underworld associates may not even know that they are in custody. However, it is reported that the suspect, who is yet to be charged, is a male aged in his 30s.

Gardaí were satisfied with their evening’s work and felt that the drugs seizure had dealt a significant blow to criminality in the area. It’s believed that the property involved had been under surveillance for some time.

"It would be a significant seizure,” a garda source said. “This was an intelligence and surveillance led operation undertaken in conjunction with Operation Tara. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to investigating and prosecuting people engaged in the sale and supply of controlled drugs. The negative impact of drug offences on our communities cannot be overstated.”

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The man remains in custody at Wexford Garda Station, where may be charged later today.

Privacy