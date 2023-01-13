ACTING on foot of intelligence, gardaí swooped on a property in Wexford town late yesterday (Thursday) evening and seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €164,000.

Wexford Detectives raided the property yesterday and upon uncovering the drugs, one arrest was made and the person remains in custody at Wexford Garda Station this morning. For operational reasons, gardaí were unwilling to provide any additional details about the person arrested. It’s believed underworld associates may not even know that they are in custody. However, it is reported that the suspect, who is yet to be charged, is a male aged in his 30s.

Gardaí were satisfied with their evening’s work and felt that the drugs seizure had dealt a significant blow to criminality in the area. It’s believed that the property involved had been under surveillance for some time.

"It would be a significant seizure,” a garda source said. “This was an intelligence and surveillance led operation undertaken in conjunction with Operation Tara. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to investigating and prosecuting people engaged in the sale and supply of controlled drugs. The negative impact of drug offences on our communities cannot be overstated.”

The man remains in custody at Wexford Garda Station, where may be charged later today.