Man hospitalised after alleged sustained assault in Newbawn

GARDAÍ are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault which is reported to have happened in Newbawn on Friday night.

Inspector Shay Keevans said a man suffered a sustained assault at around 11 p.m. on Friday in Newbawn.

The local man suffered injuries to his face and a serious nose injury and was rushed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

It is understood he was later transferred to a Dublin hospital.

Insp Keevans said a man in his thirties was arrested in the New Ross area on Sunday and was detained at New Ross Garda Station, appearing at Wexford District Court the following day on a charge of assault causing harm.

Insp Keevans said no weapon was used in the alleged assault.

“There were witnesses but we believe other people may have witnessed it also and we are asking any witnessed to contact us on 051 426030.”