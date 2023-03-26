Man hospitalised after alleged stabbing in County Wexford

Gardaí in Wexford are investigating an alleged stabbing outside a premises in Courtown, County Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the gardaí responded to a report of a disturbance shortly after 2 pm on Saturday afternoon in Courtown.

The emergency services were also called and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was brought to hospital after sustaining injuries during the incident. Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

A garda spokesman said: "On Saturday 25th March 2023 at approximately 2:30pm Gardaí were alerted after a man was injured in the course of a disturbance involving a group of males outside a premises in Courtown, Co Wexford,

"The man, who understood to be in his 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital.

"His injures are not thought to be life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”