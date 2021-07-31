Man dies in workplace accident

The HSA are investigating the incident.

A man aged in his 50s has lost his life in a workplace accident at a warehouse in Rosslare Harbour in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. at Baku GLS Ltd in Kilrane Business Park, Rosslare Harbour. The man, a warehouse operative, was sadly crushed beneath a load of plastic sheeting.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but sadly the man was pronounced dead.

An Gardaí Síochána also attended the scene and the Health and Safety Authority were present this afternoon to conduct their own investigation.