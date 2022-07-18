Man dies in single vehicle collision in Rosslare Harbour

Wexford gardaí are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Rosslare Harbour yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.20 p.m., Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a car.

The driver of the car and sole occupant, a man in his early 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road was closed at a technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.