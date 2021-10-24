Wexford

Man arrested after drugs worth over €300,000 seized in Bunclody

Drugs seized during the search at a residence in Bunclody.

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized a combined €304,000 in cannabis and cocaine following a search yesterday.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara and the investigation into the distribution and sale of controlled drugs in Co Wexford, Gardaí from the detective and drug units in Gorey and Enniscorthy conducted a search of a residence in Bunclody.

The search began shortly after 4 p.m. and approximately €100,000 of cannabis herb, €180,000 in cannabis resin and almost €24,000 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) was located at the residence. A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized at the scene.

The drugs will be now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

