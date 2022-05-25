Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Man arrested after €2.8m cannabis seizure at Rosslare Europort

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of vegetables. Expand

Close

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of vegetables.

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of vegetables.

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of vegetables.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

A man in his 40s has been arrested after almost 140kg of cannabis was seized at Rosslare Europort this afternoon (Wednesday).

The drugs, which carry an estimated value of €2.8m, were uncovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Spanish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The search was carried out with the assistance of the Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and the drugs were found concealed in a consignment of vegetables.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda Station. 

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Investigations are ongoing.

Privacy