Man airlifted to hospital after crash outside Enniscorthy

A man has been airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following a two-car collision just outside Enniscorthy this afternoon. The incident occurred just before the roundabout on the Old Dublin Road near Donohoe’s Car Dealers where a van turned left at a right-turn only junction into oncoming traffic. The van collided with a truck resulting in the driver of the van being taken to Beaumont and his passenger to Wexford General Hospital.

Gardaí have said that neither are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile the driver of the truck was unharmed but “badly shaken” after the incident. The road is currently closed while gardaí carry out forensic investigations. In the meantime they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580.



