A man in his 80s has been rushed to Wexford General Hospital with “serious injuries” this evening (Friday) after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

It’s understood that the elderly man was crossing the main Rosslare Road on the Wexford town side of Killinick at around 6 p.m. this evening when he was struck by a car.

Emergency Services were immediately called to the scene and the man received medical attention from paramedics at the roadside before being rushed to Wexford General where his injuries are said to be serious.

Gardaí were also present and carried out a full examination at the scene. There were notable tailbacks on the main road as a result of the incident while the scene was cleared.