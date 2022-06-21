Wexford

Major steps needed beyond Pride for an inclusive society

With Pride month under way, make-up artist Caolán Kelly, who was bullied in schoo,l sees progress but long way to go for true acceptance

Caolán Kelly on the make-up show Glow Up. Expand
David Looby

For Caolán Kelly growing up in a town in rural Ireland meant a constant reminder of his being someone different.

As Ireland celebrates Pride month, the Gorey man can reflect on better times since those awkward, difficult days at Gorey Community School where he had to ‘fake it to make it’ among his peers.

Privacy