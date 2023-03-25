Major fire in New Ross at furniture premises as emergency services respond

The fire at the Culcita plant near New Ross, Co Wexford.

Emergency services are at the scene of a major fire at a large industrial plant in New Ross.

The fire is at Culcita furniture and garden furniture manufacturing plant just off the R723 (formerly the N25), with flames visible in the roof of the premises.

The fire broke out at around 10.30 a.m., with dark clouds of smoke seen billowing from the premises.

Several fire bridge units are arriving at the scene with a large garda presence.

It is understood that two buildings are on fire presently.

Major traffic delays are being reported at the Kent’s Cross roundabout.

The New Ross based company is renowned for the quality of its furniture and was contracted by TV3 to design and build garden furniture for the morning show’s outdoor segments in 2018.

Employing around 80 people, the company has a showroom near the factory in New Ross.