Major coup for Gorey financial services firm

GOREY’S Southeast Mortgages and Financial Services has been named Wexford Financial Planning Company of the Year by the All Ireland Business Foundation.

Philip Cullen, who founded Southeast Mortgages and Financial Services in 2013, said he was delighted with the latest achievement.

“We’re proud to receive Business All-Star Accreditation for the third year in a row and receive the title of the All-Star Wexford Mortgages and Financial Planning Company 2021-2022.

“The accreditation is recognition of the hard work we put into ensuring our customers receive a premium service.”

According to the adjudicators, the company stood out for its outstanding contribution to quality and standards, as well as conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer-centricity.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and speak to customers, employees and

vendors.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. Businesses go through at least two interviews and are scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

With over 20 years of experience as a qualified financial, retirement planning and mortgage advisor, Philip Cullen and his team help hundreds of clients manage their financial affairs for a happier and more secure future.

He runs the family business with his wife Sharon.