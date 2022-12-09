Major concerns expressed for future of rural Wexford villages as housing demand figures are ‘skewed’

WHILE officials compiled stats and figures in relation to housing demand in townslands and villages across Co Wexford ahead of two special meetings on housing, it was once again stressed to them that this figures were significantly skewed and in reality, were not worth a damn.

The only rural councillor in the Wexford Borough District, Cllr Garry Laffan, stressed this point to housing officials at the top table at the latest meeting. He noted that the stats listed the demand in the Wexford Borough District at 439 (excluding transfers) but just 17 were in his area of Glynn/Barntown, a figure he feels is off by a long shot.

"The figures are skewed,” he said. “Generally, the population should be two thirds town or urban and one third rural or country. If you look at these figures, 90% of people are looking for a house in town. The reason for this is that if people in the area come to me looking for a house, I tell them to put down Wexford town or Taghmon as their preference, because I know they haven’t a hope of getting a house otherwise.

"The fall-out from that is that our rural villages are being left behind. Our GAA Clubs, community organisations etc, they’re all being left behind. There should be 33% of that housing list from rural parts of the districts, but there’s not and the reason is that we’re directing these people towards the towns.”

A big part of this is well-publicised issues with water capacity in towns and villages across the county stymieing growth and putting roadblocks in front of housing developments.

Cllr Laffan’s Fianna Fáil colleague from the New Ross District, Cllr John Fleming also expressed major concerns for the future of Wexford towns and villages.

"If you look at rural Wexford there’s a big problem,” he said. “The GAA did a national study and it looked at the demographic of 8-year-olds down in rural GAA clubs. There’s a huge decline there. It will have a massive effect on all our rural villages and I think it’s just awful. Something has to be done.”