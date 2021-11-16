Major blow to Gorey’s Christmas plans as ‘Big Switch On’ is cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases

In a major blow to the town in the run-up to Christmas, Gorey’s ‘Big Switch On’ event has been cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The decision to not hold an official event to mark the turning on of Gorey’s Christmas lights was taken on Tuesday due to the increase in Covid-19 numbers in the community.

Speaking at the November meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, manager Philip Knight said that alternative plans will be put in place including a new promotional video which will be filmed early next week.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel the event again in 2021 but however, funding for street entertainment has been made available for live entertainment. We propose that each Saturday and Sunday during the month of December, the Main Street and Esmonde Street will feature interactive entertainment - ranging from helpful elves to pantomime characters.

"It will give employment to those working in the arts in the run up to Christmas and will help people, entertain people and create a buzz in the town whether it be collecting Christmas letters or having fun with children. Further entertainment will be provided by singers performing Christmas carols and popular songs on the street also.”

The councillors heard that local businesses will be encouraged to engage in the Window Dressing Competition once again with prizes to be given out.

The Christmas lights will be lit from Saturday, November 27, but there will be no official switch on.

Following the very positive response to last year’s Christmas campaign video, organisers are looking forward to further positivity in the weeks ahead as Gorey gets ready for Christmas.