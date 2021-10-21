Major blow for town as landmark hotel for Wexford Quay refused planning for a second time by An Bord Pleanála

An artist's impression of the proposed hotel on Wexford Quay, which has been refused planning for a second time by An Bórd Pleanála.

An artist's impression of the proposed hotel on Wexford Quay, which has been refused planning for a second time by An Bórd Pleanála.

An ambitious plan to build a landmark hotel on a disused site at Wexford Bridge, which twice received the green light from Wexford County Council, has been refused planning permission for a second time by An Bord Pleanála, despite its own inspector recommending that the project be approved.

An Bord Pleanála upheld an appeal by John Molloy of Ardcavan, and John White of 86 North Main Street against a favourable planning decision made by local authority planners in February of this year.

Brothers Colm and Anthony Neville of CoAnt Entertainments Ltd applied to build a part five-storey, part seven-storey and part eight-storey mixed-use development on the old Dublin Providers site at Commercial Quay incorporating a 142-bedroom hotel with restaurant, retail outlets and apartments and a basement car park with 105 spaces.

They were granted planning permission by Wexford County Council in February after they submitted revised plans the previous August, following a request by local authority planners to scale down the building and reduce the overall height.

But in a decision made public this week, An Bord Pleanála turned down the ambitious hotel plan “having regard to the massing, scale and design of the proposed development on a landmark/gateway site to Wexford town.”

The board considered that the development would be “highly obtrusive, visually incongruous with the existing streetscape, would detract from the architectural heritage, would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area and would fail to adequately respond to its context or integrate successfully with the immediate and surrounding built environment.”

The board also said the development would “set an undesirable precedent for similar developments in the vicinity” and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In deciding not to accept its planning inspector’s recommendation to grant permission, the appeals board said it did not agree that the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual amenities of the area.

This was the second planning application for the hotel development in three years after a 2018 proposal was given the go-ahead by Council planners but turned down on appeal by An Bord Pleanála in 2019.