The final touches are being put on the design for a luxury hotel for North Wexford.

A video of the planned new look Bayview Hotel in Courtown has been sent to this newspaper by architect Fergus Flanagan, showing a stunning five-storey hotel boasting sea front views.

Featuring a business centre, sky deck, gym and roof top areas, surrounded by trees, the plans for the hotel offer a mouth-watering glimpse of what could be in store for the area.

The video also shows a hotel surrounded by water, with a wave aesthetic to the annex roof and an ultra modern design.

In the pipeline for years, the fact that a multi-award winning architect is on board suggests progress in making this dream hotel on the grounds of the recently demolished old hotel become a reality.