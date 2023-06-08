Lucky Wexford winner scoops nearly €419,000 on the National Lottery

One Wexford lotto player is nearly €419,000 richer after Wednesday night's draw.

If you listen carefully, you just might hear champagne corks popping somewhere in the Model County today, as the National Lottery revealed that one lucky Wexford player has managed to scoop a €418,978 prize in the main Lotto draw.

The lucky Wexford player matched five numbers and the bonus having purchased a quick pick ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

The all-important winning numbers from last night’s draw (Wednesday, June 7) were 7, 10, 11, 22, 25 and 37 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery are encouraging Wexford players to check their tickets and are urging the winner to keep their ticket safe before contact the prize claims team on 1800 666222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie.

Meanwhile, speculation is sure to grow in the coming days in shops and pubs across the county as to the identity of the lucky winner.