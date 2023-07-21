Lucky Wexford winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

One lucky winner in Wexford is laughing all the way to the bank this Friday after scooping €50,000 in a prize bond draw.

“This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number CW 257159 held in County Wexford,” said a spokesperson. “The lucky bond was purchased in 2000.”

There were over 4,830 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to €305,450.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

Founded in 1957, the Prize Bonds draw is Ireland’s longest running prize draw. The unit price of a Prize Bond is €6.25 with a minimum purchase of four units, at a total cost of €25.

Prize Bond draws are held every Friday. There is a €250,000 Prize awarded on the last Friday of every March, June, September and December. A top prize of €50,000 is awarded in every other weekly draw.

Prize Bonds are an integral part of the wider range of Ireland State Savings products offered to retail customers by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). The scheme is operated by the Prize Bond Company on behalf of the NTMA.

“While the Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between An Post and FEXCO all money is placed directly with the Irish Government under the management of the NTMA.

“Prize Bonds money form part of Ireland’s National Debt. Repayment of all Prize Bonds money, together with the payment of prizes, is a direct unconditional obligation of the Government,” added the spokesperson.