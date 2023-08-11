Lucky Wexford winner scoops €50,000 in Prize Bonds draw

One lucky Prize Bond player from County Wexford is €50,000 richer this week, following the latest draw on Friday.

This week’s Prize Bond star prize of €50,000 goes to the lucky person holding the number SW340447, which is held in County Wexford. The lucky bond was purchased in 2013.

There were over 4,800 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize bond draw, amounting to €304,550.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holder the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by direct debit, online at www.statesavings.ie, by telephone on 0818 205060 or at your local post office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.statesavings.ie